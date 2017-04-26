Modern Victorian
This Victorian farmhouse in Granville, Ohio barely survived years of “keggers” and student housing at its university locale before seeing a full restoration. The result, thanks to Denver/Boulder-based firm Arch11, is an inspirational renovation that respects the historic integrity while creating a modern space ideal for 21st century living and entertaining.
Photos By Rob Turner Photography
An open floor plan with uninterrupted views from the front to the back of the home provides a stark transformation from the original “boxy” floor plan. Designed to cater to university events as well as day-to-day routines of the home’s residents, Meade notes that the first floor was designed so that “only one room can close itself off in order to create visual and physical openess. If you are hosting events, you can have everyone in a single space, but still have them in different “spaces.”
The back of the house serves as the greatest departure from the otherwise preserved proportions of the original Victorian farmhouse. With the thoughtful insertion of a “glass dining cube” and a rehabilitated deck space with sliding doors that can stand open, an outdoor living space creates additional programmatic flexibility while reinforcing the indoor/outdoor connection.
Situated on a sloped-site, each renovated space provides a unique perspective and vista to the dramatic natural surroundings. The office, with its stark modern furnishings and subtle artwork, allows the large window to serve as perhaps the most dramatic, singular frame to the foliage beyond.
The original home’s second floor had three bedrooms with flat ceilings. Arch11 quickly realized there was a great volume in the upper floors at the gable ends of the home and chose to integrate the attic space into the second floor. This design move allowed the interior to be informed in part by the exterior while creating a bright, serene living space among the treetops.
The reinvention of the bathroom as a sculptural element in the master suite creates a unique focal point while maximizing the transmission of light into the space. Rather than treat the bathroom as a utilitarian object, Arch11 facilitates an elevated bathing experience in which each dedicated space provides a sense of purpose and reflection.
While effortlessly chic and minimalist in the final photography, Arch11 noted that much of the success of this project can be attributed to working with a construction team dedicated to craftsmanship. “Even though this modern [design] language is common, a lot of Hale Construction’s work is restoration. He [Andrew Hale] practiced his craft at the highest level,” noted Meade.
Credits
- Arch11
- Rob Turner Photography