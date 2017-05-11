Modern Texas Prefab
Designed for a young family, this Texas prefab strives to create a relaxed, modern atmosphere through the use of natural and reclaimed materials, ample day lighting and a thoughtful relationship to the site. Off-site fabricated roof, wall and floor panels and an exposed timber frame were used to create a highly energy efficient envelope and allowed construction to be completed on an aggressive schedule.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The Modern Texas Prefab features a mix of natural and reclaimed materials for a relaxed feel.
Locally made charred-wood siding imbues the dwelling with a stylish chiaroscuro effect on the outside.
Inside, mesquite flooring, custom cabinetry, and steel features show off the work of some of Austin‘s local craftsmen.
The two wings are each clad in a different material. One is clad in white stucco, while the other has walls of charred cedar, giving the house a monochrome exterior.
The bathroom
Offset by a white steel roof, the charred wood and white stucco exterior gives way to modern interiors that feature reclaimed timber, local limestone, and raw steel.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
Eco-conscious and energy-efficient, the structure’s heavily insulated walls and panels help the house approach passive energy standards. Exterior sliding shutters and deep overhangs contribute environmental benefits, as does the breeze wafting off the lake.
Credits
- Bella Mancini Design
- Michael Boucher Landscape Architecture
- Risinger & Co