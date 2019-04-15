Stories

The Long Way Home
Romanced by Marfa's charms, a couple find prefab an apt solution for building in the remote desert.
Dwell
Views Stretch to Mexico at This Hard-Edged Texas Home
Mining inspiration from the mountains of West Texas, two architects burrow a home into the terrain.
Luke Hopping
1920s Bungalow Plus Modern Addition Equals Perfect Austin Home
A couple planning for an investment property in Austin ended up with a home that was too terrific to let go.
Dan Oko