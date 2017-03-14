Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof

By Modern-Shed, Inc
Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof
View Photos

Modern-Shed founder Ryan Smith pushes the design envelope further with Modern-Shed's alternative butterfly roof design.

Modern-Shed, Inc uploaded Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 2 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 3 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 4 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 5 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 6 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 7 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 8 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 9 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 10 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 11 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living Photo 12 of Modern-Shed Butterfly Roof modern home

The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

Credits

Posted By
Modern-Shed, Inc
@modernshedinc
Photographer
  • Dominic Bonuccelli

Overview