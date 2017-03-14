Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Modern-Shed, Inc
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
3
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Modern-Shed| Secluded Office
PORTLAND – When Sheila discovered Modern-Shed, she knew it was exactly what she had been looking for.
Modern-Shed, Inc
Modern-Shed | Music Sanctuary
Music is one of the most important things in Vinay’s life, but a couple of years ago, the software engineer was finding it...
Modern-Shed, Inc
Modern-Shed | Workplace Solution
When Anne first laid eyes on a Modern-Shed, she fell in love. She wasn’t expecting to.
Modern-Shed, Inc
Modern-Shed | Liveable Space
From a certain vantage point near the front door of Scott and Stacy’s house, one can almost see into every room in the...
Modern-Shed, Inc
Modern-Shed | Sacred Studio
In the early 90s, near the start of her career as a professional artist, Lin began working from home and relished having the...
Modern-Shed, Inc