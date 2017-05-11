Modern Dream Penthouse in New York City Makes the Most of Natural Light
Slade Architecture renovated a penthouse duplex in New York's Soho neighborhood for a newly married couple. While the apartment contains outdoor terraces on both of its levels, the previous configuration blocked light from filtering through the space. The transformation introduced new views and a rich material palette to create a sophisticated, high-design retreat in the heart of the city.
"Many of the decisions were about maximizing luminosity within the apartment," principal James Slade says. The open-plan kitchen and dining room features a custom walnut picnic-style table.
A wall of custom cabinets made with Paldao wood veneer defines the kitchen. "We wanted them to be as clean and minimal as possible but to have a warm texture," Slade says. "The aluminum countertop, resin upper cabinets, and satin mirror glass backsplash are designed to reflect light."
The countertop is a solid aluminum plate. The cooktop, hood, and dishwasher are Miele.
The living area contains a Poul Kjærholm PK 31 sofa and PK22 chairs. The table is custom.
The staircase leading to the master suite features aluminum treads supported on stainless steel tubes. "We wanted something that would allow the resin panels behind it to reflect the light from the windows at the top of the stair," Slade says.
The core in the middle of the apartment contains the staircase, two bathrooms, and a laundry area on the lower floor, and a small workspace upstairs.
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.