Miller House
In 1952, the industrialist J. Irwin Miller and his wife, Xenia, commissioned a remarkable modernist triumvirate to create their home in Columbus, Indiana: Eero Saarinen designed the building, Alexander Girard masterminded the interiors, and Dan Kiley handled the landscape architecture. Luckily, the Miller heirs knew they had grown up in a gem, and when their parents passed away, they generously donated the house, along with many of its original furnishings, to the Indianapolis Museum of Art. I have visited my fair share of iconic modern homes, but the moment I walked in, this one felt unique.

Today, the Miller House in Columbus, Indiana, is a National Historic Landmark that is open to the public as a museum.

Architect
Interior Design
  Alexander Girard
Landscape Design
  Dan Kiley

  Columbus, Indiana
  House (Single Residence)
  Modern