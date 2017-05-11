This modern home is also situated on a corner lot in the heart of the city close to the Texas Medical Center. The simple geometric forms and strong horizontal lines are classic modern elements. Inside the home an open floor plan utilizes screens and planes along with floor and ceiling level changes to delineate room divisions. Brick, natural woods, and warm colors were utilized to underscore the homeowners’ connection with nature.

The couple who live here have no children, and he is a doctor in the medical center, so the location is super-convenient. Before they moved into this home, they lived in a mid-century modern home that was flooded, so they wanted their new home to have some mid-century character. These characteristics are evident in the strong horizontal lines, the gray-brown brick, the walnut cabinets with white countertops and the white oak floors. The material palette throughout the home remains consistent and simple, and natural light floods every room in the home.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home is outfitted with an elevator, an upstairs laundry room, a covered patio and an outdoor kitchen. Like many modern homes, this one offers convenient built-ins in the form of a window seat in the family room, built-in shelving and a reading nook between the formal living room and staircase, and a built-in wet bar with pocket doors to keep in hidden when it’s not being used.

Two office spaces offer this professional couple their own private think tanks. Hers is more of a nook near the kitchen. A sliding panel subtly closes her space when necessary. His is the more traditional room-sized study, and an adjacent full bathroom allows it to be used as an overflow bedroom.