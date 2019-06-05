Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
studioMET architects
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
This Architect’s Houston Home Promotes Play With a Clever Entry Courtyard
Architect Shawn Gottschalk’s midcentury-inspired Pavilion Haus is an ode to childhood summer adventures.
a
Alia Akkam
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Cozy Nooks
Snuggle up in these creative corners with a newspaper and a cup of coffee—and relax.
Samantha Daly