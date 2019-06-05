Stories

This Architect’s Houston Home Promotes Play With a Clever Entry Courtyard
Architect Shawn Gottschalk’s midcentury-inspired Pavilion Haus is an ode to childhood summer adventures.
a
Alia Akkam
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Cozy Nooks
Snuggle up in these creative corners with a newspaper and a cup of coffee—and relax.
Samantha Daly