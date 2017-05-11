Consisting of 55 acres in the middle of the Grøtøya strait, Manshausen Island was originally established in 1698 and became an important area for the old trading post of Grøtøya. The stone quays that exist on the resort's property originally housed one of Northern Norway's largest wooden buildings that was used as storage during the fishing season.

Since then, it’s become a destination for adventure seekers and lovers of the outdoors. Along with becoming a go-to locale for fishing, diving, cycling, climbing, kayaking, and hiking, it holds a boutique island resort that puts you right in the middle of it all. The four sea cabins that were designed and built by architect Snorre Stinessen over the course of five years, are all for rent and promise an unparalleled, immersive experience.