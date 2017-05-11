Lot 6

By Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects
The Chechaquo Lot 6 Cabin sits in a small meadow ringed by ponderosa pines. Backed up to the toe of a dramatic, rocky butte, it captures views up the boulder-strewn slope as well as through the surrounding forest to mountains in the distance. Kitchen, living and dining spaces open onto a spacious, covered "outdoor room" with a unique indoor/outdoor fireplace. The concrete stems walls of the house's foundation have been pulled back and wide steps that double as seating descend from the deck, which is low enough to require no guardrails. The effect is to make the long and lean cabin seem to hover gracefully above the meadow grasses.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Nestled into the surrounding forest against a dramatic backdrop.

Nestled into the surrounding forest against a dramatic backdrop.

Modern home with Outdoor. A peek into the "outdoor room" with double-sided fireplace.

A peek into the "outdoor room" with double-sided fireplace.

Modern home with Outdoor and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. The outdoor living/dining room with double-sided fireplace.

The outdoor living/dining room with double-sided fireplace.

Modern home with Living Room, Concrete Floor, Floor Lighting, Rug Floor, Chair, Two-Sided Fireplace, and Ottomans. The interior living room, on the reverse of the double-sided fireplace.

The interior living room, on the reverse of the double-sided fireplace.

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Rug Floor, Bed, and Concrete Floor. The bedroom opens out onto the deck and meadow beyond.

The bedroom opens out onto the deck and meadow beyond.

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. An entrance hallway is the first space you enter in a home, but it can also serve the very important function of acting as a drop-off station or mudroom for keys, shoes, and coats.

An entrance hallway is the first space you enter in a home, but it can also serve the very important function of acting as a drop-off station or mudroom for keys, shoes, and coats.

Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Boulders, Grass, and Back Yard. Nestled at the base of a dramatic rocky butte, a tiny cabin in the woods of Washington blurs the distinction between indoors and out.

Nestled at the base of a dramatic rocky butte, a tiny cabin in the woods of Washington blurs the distinction between indoors and out.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.

At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.

Credits

Posted By
Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects
@pbwarchitects
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Winthrop, Washington
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 1100
    • Lot Size
  • 1.32