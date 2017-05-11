The Chechaquo Lot 6 Cabin sits in a small meadow ringed by ponderosa pines. Backed up to the toe of a dramatic, rocky butte, it captures views up the boulder-strewn slope as well as through the surrounding forest to mountains in the distance. Kitchen, living and dining spaces open onto a spacious, covered "outdoor room" with a unique indoor/outdoor fireplace. The concrete stems walls of the house's foundation have been pulled back and wide steps that double as seating descend from the deck, which is low enough to require no guardrails. The effect is to make the long and lean cabin seem to hover gracefully above the meadow grasses.
Nestled into the surrounding forest against a dramatic backdrop.
A peek into the "outdoor room" with double-sided fireplace.
The outdoor living/dining room with double-sided fireplace.
The interior living room, on the reverse of the double-sided fireplace.
The bedroom opens out onto the deck and meadow beyond.
Nestled at the base of a dramatic rocky butte, a tiny cabin in the woods of Washington blurs the distinction between indoors and out.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.