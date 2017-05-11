The Chechaquo Lot 6 Cabin sits in a small meadow ringed by ponderosa pines. Backed up to the toe of a dramatic, rocky butte, it captures views up the boulder-strewn slope as well as through the surrounding forest to mountains in the distance. Kitchen, living and dining spaces open onto a spacious, covered "outdoor room" with a unique indoor/outdoor fireplace. The concrete stems walls of the house's foundation have been pulled back and wide steps that double as seating descend from the deck, which is low enough to require no guardrails. The effect is to make the long and lean cabin seem to hover gracefully above the meadow grasses.