Lola House
In Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, Lola House is a new single-family home on a once vacant, in-fill urban lot. The house reflects the industrial and working-class evolution of the neighborhood.
The house interior combines the best of a loft-like industrial space with the comforts of a single-family home. The home is centered upon nature’s golden-ratio proportioned, two-story living space.
The house culminates with a rooftop deck with sweeping views over the neighborhood to downtown.
Lola House is a modern interpretation of the typical Lawrenceville home with simple, straightforward massing built onto the unique hillside, a feature that allows to a break from the row house typology of the street.
The structure features exterior materials that directly illustrate the dichotomy between Lawrenceville’s industrial heritage and Lola House’s residential nature. Here, corrugated metal siding is balanced with the warmth and softness of cedar siding, which was selected to emphasize the vertical circulation of the home. Red accents of cement board and steel bring a modern touch to the building’s exterior.