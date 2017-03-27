Ligonier Street Residence

By mossArchitects
Ligonier Street Residence
View Photos

Designed for a young, city dwelling couple in Pittsburgh’s popular Lower Lawrenceville neighborhood, the Ligonier Street Residence creates a modern, efficient, durable, and light-filled home that maximizes the building footprint and height allowed by the municipal zoning code, while capitalizing on sweeping views of the downtown skyline and bridges.

mossArchitects uploaded Ligonier Street Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The massing of the Ligonier Street Residence largely consists of a narrow, articulated rectangular volume that is bisected by a custom central staircase that links all four levels of the 3,557 square foot home. The natural sloping topography of the site allows for access to the home at the lower basement level from an alley condition at the downhill property edge and at the first floor from the public street at the uphill property edge. Photo of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

The massing of the Ligonier Street Residence largely consists of a narrow, articulated rectangular volume that is bisected by a custom central staircase that links all four levels of the 3,557 square foot home. The natural sloping topography of the site allows for access to the home at the lower basement level from an alley condition at the downhill property edge and at the first floor from the public street at the uphill property edge.

The family room is slightly lowered from the kitchen and dining areas and features higher ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and an outdoor deck that is partially cantilevered structure from the home. Sleeping quarters occupy the second floor of the home, with both the guest suite and master suite afforded private outdoor balconies. The master suite consists of plentiful closet space and a sky lit master bathroom featuring a freestanding soaking tub and glass shower enclosure. Photo 2 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

The family room is slightly lowered from the kitchen and dining areas and features higher ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and an outdoor deck that is partially cantilevered structure from the home. Sleeping quarters occupy the second floor of the home, with both the guest suite and master suite afforded private outdoor balconies. The master suite consists of plentiful closet space and a sky lit master bathroom featuring a freestanding soaking tub and glass shower enclosure.

Exterior decks and railings also utilize galvanized steel support members and aluminum bar grating to provide a slightly industrial, yet refined appearance. Photo 3 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

Exterior decks and railings also utilize galvanized steel support members and aluminum bar grating
to provide a slightly industrial, yet refined appearance.

Ligonier Street Residence Photo 4 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

Ligonier Street Residence

Custom designed galvanized steel and aluminum bar grating sunshades add a layer of detail and articulation to the exterior design, while eliminating glare and heat gain from direct sunlight to interior spaces. Photo 5 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

Custom designed galvanized steel and aluminum bar grating sunshades add a layer of detail and articulation to the exterior design, while eliminating glare and heat gain from direct sunlight to interior spaces.

A large roof deck is located at the northwest portion of the third floor, with expansive views of downtown Pittsburgh. Photo 6 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

A large roof deck is located at the northwest portion of the third floor, with expansive views of downtown Pittsburgh.

Ligonier Street Residence Photo 7 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

Ligonier Street Residence

The first floor features a public entry from the street, leading to a formal living room with an alcove for the couple’s baby grand piano. Photo 8 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

The first floor features a public entry from the street, leading to a formal living room with an alcove for the couple’s baby grand piano.

The massing of the residence largely consists of a narrow, articulated rectangular volume that is bisected by a custom central staircase that links all four levels of the home. Photo 9 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

The massing of the residence largely consists of a narrow, articulated rectangular volume that is bisected by a custom central staircase that links all four levels of the home.

A large, open plan great room containing the kitchen, dining, and family room functions are located at the northwest portion of the floor plan, allowing for views of downtown Pittsburgh. Photo 10 of Ligonier Street Residence modern homeView Photos

A large, open plan great room containing the kitchen, dining, and family room functions are located at the northwest portion of the floor plan, allowing for views of downtown Pittsburgh.

Credits

Posted By
mossArchitects
@mossarc
Builder
  • MM Marra Construction, Inc.
Photographer
  • Anthony Musmanno

Overview

Location
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 3557