Designed and built in 1952, Unite d’Habitation in Marseille, France, is one of Le Corbusier’s most iconic and innovative structures and was the celebrated architect's first large-scale project.

Also known as Cité Radieuse (Radiant City), the apartment complex was commissioned as an innovative post-war housing concept. The multifunctional building focused on communal living, providing services which allowed residents to live, shop, play, and even go to school, all under one roof.

Located on the only shopping floor of the building, just steps from a gourmet restaurant, bakery, and retail shops, this bright and cheerful studio space was discovered and renovated by a French couple after the unit was partially damaged by a fire.

They worked to carefully restore the unit to showcase the creativity and originality of the design. The oak flooring and the interiors have all been faithfully restored to their original state and renovated according to the specifications of Bâtiments de France (ABF).