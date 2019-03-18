Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Le Corbusier
Follow
Latest
9
Stories
10
Products
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Spotlight on 10 Influential Works by Le Corbusier
In 1923 when Le Corbusier published his tome "Vers une Architecture" (Toward a New Architecture), the Swiss-French architect...
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
The City of Chandigarh by Le Corbusier
Los Angeles architect Linda Taalman made a rare visit to Le Corbusier’s fraught masterpiece, the capitol complex of the city of...
Linda Taalman
3 New Book Releases: The Life and Work of Le Corbusier
2012 marked what would have been the 125th birthday of the great French architect Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, better known to the...
Kelsey Keith