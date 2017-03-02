Lakewood Modern

By DeForest Architects
Lakewood Modern
This classic mid-century modern home had great "bones" that had been compromised by subsequent remodels. The bathrooms were dated, the hallway was gloomy, and the kitchen was practically non-functional. DA opened up walls, updated finishes, and created a family kitchen centered around "the mother of all islands". The result is a home that honors its mid-century roots while giving it a new twist.

Credits

Posted By
DeForest Architects
Builder
  • Ainslie-Davis Construction
Photographer
  • Ben Benschneider

Overview

Location
  • Lakewood, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)