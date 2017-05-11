This multi-tiered "party pad" has 5 levels that were strategically carved into the hillside for epic views. Out went 400 cubic yards of soil, in came 130 cubic yards of concrete to create the wide board-formed concrete walls. Plants were snuck into every possible corner to soften, create ambience, and screen the city vibes. Outside the great room, the custom-cut geometric natural stone patio and fire pit table draws you into the outdoor kitchen and lounge. There is a massive lilac bluestone counter and sink, redwood-faced drawers, simple stainless faucet, and built-in barbecue. The large cantilevered wood bench and nearby planters are capped with blue stone and make for extra seating all around. Walk up to the next level and rinse off with the outdoor shower wand, surrounded by tropical plants, flowers, and fresh fruit trees. Then slip into the custom stainless hot tub and reach for an apple from the overhanging branches. The next playful level has faux turf groundcover, wood bleacher-style seating, and brightly-colored chaise lounge furnishings. Walk up to the very top, where a mirror-clad cube room might trick your eye in the best of ways, inserting an ancient Dawn Redwood into the sweeping skyline. Return to ground level, where an additional garden nook outside of the home office is a mini oasis with soft faux-turf flooring and a massive stone water wall that trickles 15’ into a Koi pool. Find a place to reboot on the heated concrete bench or vibrant rope swings.