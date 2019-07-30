Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
CCS ARCHITECTURE
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
High-Rise Living in Manhattan
How a Bay Area architect who toggles his time between the coasts found his home away from home in a modern Manhattan high-rise.
Kevin Sintumuang
Standout in a Crowd
In architecturally conservative San Francisco, this house built on a 20-foot-wide lot proves that modern design can fit—literally...
a
Amos Klausner
The Green Lagoon
From the deck of this waterfront house, the scenery is abuzz with Northern California wildlife–but there's not a utility bill in...
Deborah Bishop