Stories

High-Rise Living in Manhattan
How a Bay Area architect who toggles his time between the coasts found his home away from home in a modern Manhattan high-rise.
Kevin Sintumuang
Standout in a Crowd
In architecturally conservative San Francisco, this house built on a 20-foot-wide lot proves that modern design can fit—literally...
a
Amos Klausner
The Green Lagoon
From the deck of this waterfront house, the scenery is abuzz with Northern California wildlife–but there's not a utility bill in...
Deborah Bishop