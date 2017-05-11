Nestled in the Dolomite mountains of northeastern Italy, La Pedevilla is a modern cousin to the traditional farm homes dotting the picturesque hamlet of Pliscia. Its larch wood cladding, painted black, stands both in contrast to the surrounding greenery and in conversation with the distant Alps, a fitting metaphor for a structure that straddles the divide between the old world and the new.

Built by Armin Pedevilla and his brother Alexander of Pedevilla Architects, the chalet includes two buildings: one is home to Armin, his architect wife Caroline, and their three children Laurenz, Valerian, and Helena. The other is available to rent throughout the year for $246 to $392 per night depending on the season.

The pair of buildings pays homage to the region’s "Les Viles" architecture style, which is comprised of a farmhouse and stable, and characterized by wooden facades, gable roofs, and loggia-type balconies shielded from the wind. La Pedevilla also carries the tradition of being self-sufficient by drawing from its own water source and using geothermal and solar energy. Perched at an altitude of over 3,900 feet in a community of 23 people, four farms, and a church, the chalet affords unsurpassable views and the opportunity for guests to decompress.