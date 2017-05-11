House with a Kura in Gosho-Higashi

By
House with a Kura in Gosho-Higashi
View Photos

Located in the 1,200-year-old historic center of Kyoto, Japan, and surrounded by green hills, Nichinichi Townhouse is a holiday home that combines traditional Japanese environments with modern aesthetics.

The townhouse sits adjacent to the Nichinichi Art Gallery, a showcase of fine crafts and Japanese culture managed by Elmar, the gallery's owner. It is the ideal holiday home for travelers who want to immerse themselves in the local customs and unique elegance of Kyoto.

Fukoka-based firm CASE-REAL executed a renovation of the century-old residence in 2015, creating functional zones that would serve their clients' lifestyles and accommodate guests: a tea room, gallery space, office, and guest room. The modern aesthetics of the townhouse are surrounded by the thick, clay walls of a traditional Japanese warehouse, a rarity in historic memory in the neighborhood. The thoughtfully detailed interior make for quiet, comfortable spaces that evoke a calming energy and look out at seasonal environments.

The townhouse allows guests to not only see the art and culture, but to live and experience the culture as well. Whether it be embarking on bikes to traverse the city, viewing the art gallery, or sharing a cup of tea in the Nichinichi Tearoom, the holiday retreat provides a peaceful spot for one or two people to rejuvenate and explore.

Rates start at approximately $214 a night. For more information, or to book a stay, visit the property on Welcome Beyond.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Gable RoofLine, Stucco Siding Material, and Tile Roof Material. Nichinichi Townhouse in Kyoto, Japan Photo of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos

Nichinichi Townhouse in Kyoto, Japan

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Fences, Wall, Trees, Front Yard, and Vertical Fences, Wall. A private entry allows guests to rest and explore as they please. Photo 2 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos

A private entry allows guests to rest and explore as they please.

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Trees, Gardens, Grass, Boulders, Wood Fences, Wall, Vertical Fences, Wall, and Concrete Fences, Wall. A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea. Photo 3 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos

A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Walkways, and Hardscapes. Fukuoka-based firm CASE-REAL executed a renovation of the century-old residence in 2015, creating functional zones that would serve their clients' lifestyles and accommodate guests: a tea room, gallery space, office, and guest room. The modern aesthetics of the townhouse are surrounded by the thick, clay walls of a traditional Japanese warehouse, a rarity in historic memory in the neighborhood. The thoughtfully detailed interior make for quiet, comfortable spaces that evoke a calming energy and look out at seasonal environments. Photo 4 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos

Fukuoka-based firm CASE-REAL executed a renovation of the century-old residence in 2015, creating functional zones that would serve their clients' lifestyles and accommodate guests: a tea room, gallery space, office, and guest room. The modern aesthetics of the townhouse are surrounded by the thick, clay walls of a traditional Japanese warehouse, a rarity in historic memory in the neighborhood. The thoughtfully detailed interior make for quiet, comfortable spaces that evoke a calming energy and look out at seasonal environments.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, and Shelves. Photo 5 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos
Modern home with Office, Lamps, Chair, Desk, and Light Hardwood Floor. Clean lines and sophisticated colors with reds, purples, and browns fill the interior. An office space with a desk and couch is provided on the first floor. Photo 6 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos

Clean lines and sophisticated colors with reds, purples, and browns fill the interior. An office space with a desk and couch is provided on the first floor.

Modern home with Staircase and Wood Tread. Photo 7 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, and Recessed Lighting. Photo 8 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Carpet Floor. The second floor bedroom is surrounded by clay walls. A tatami and futon provide sleeping quarters for two people; a mattress is available, too. Photo 9 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos

The second floor bedroom is surrounded by clay walls. A tatami and futon provide sleeping quarters for two people; a mattress is available, too.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, Recessed Lighting, and Carpet Floor. Photo 10 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos
Photo 11 of House with a Kura in Gosho-Higashi modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Hardscapes, Trees, and Walkways. Photo 12 of House with a Kura in Gosho-HigashiView Photos
Photo 13 of House with a Kura in Gosho-Higashi modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • CASE-REAL
Landscape Design
  • Keisuke Kanto
Builder
  • Nakatani Building Firm
Photographer
  • Takumi Ota
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell