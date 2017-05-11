House Ocho

By Feldman Architecture
House Ocho
Located in a nature preserve in the Santa Lucia Mountains, the site of oak forests and steep meadows strongly impacted and inspired Feldman Architecture’s design for House Ocho. In order to reduce the impact of the home’s massing and to preserve site lines, the building settles into the ground and overhanging roofs are planted with tall native grasses. The house is also divided up into a series of pavilions to lessen its overall mass.

After passing through an entry grove, visitors can see distant views between and over the various building elements. As they are drawn into the widening view, they are led down from the tree-lined ridge to a large terrace that serves as an outdoor living room for the house. Nearly every room has wide doors that open to the land allowing the modest home to feel much more spacious.

Credits

Posted By
Feldman Architecture
@feldmanarchitecture
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Loretta Gargan Landscape + Design and Blasen Landscape Architecture
Builder
  • Groza Construction
Photographer
  • Paul Dyer

Overview

Location
  • California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)