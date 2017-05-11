Hillside Midcentury
The 1950’s gem required some modern updates to the kitchen, living room, master suite, and guest rooms to better align with the client’s lifestyle. Using a mix of natural woods and brick, we were able to insert new materials while maintaining the home’s original character and charm.
The midcentury light fixtures blend well with the original slate floors and woodwork.
Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows at the entryway, natural light now floods inside.
The team kept the entryway intact, but opened the living and dining spaces up to the kitchen by removing a section of the wall at the deck door. They also inserted custom-crafted shelving to enclose the modern couch and create a cozy atmosphere.
The dining room is where the young family gathers to share a meal and play games.
The new living room/dining room space is bright and airy compared to the previous dark and outdated state.
The team inserted custom-designed kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks—to add a pop of color to the kitchen.
The kitchen now looks out to the big, open deck which houses expansive tree views.
The front door leads straight into the kitchen, a central gathering place.
The revamp also comprised of reworking the layout of the master suite. However, the windows and original wood ceilings were maintained for warmth and light.
The frosted floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom helped to brighten up the space in the corner of the house.
"The property does not have a conventional backyard, so the pool is a place where the adults can get some exercise, and the two young children can play. From here, the evening sun streams through the slide-fold doors, creating a lovely ambiance," Schaer explains.
Credits
- Jennie Gruss Interior Design
- Ambrose Construction