SHED Architecture + Design
Latest
Stories
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Bring Lofts to New Heights
These modern loft designs are a step above the rest.
Samantha Daly
A Midcentury Ranch Home Is Totally Transformed in Seattle
After being buried under layers of haphazard renovations, a 1959 Seattle ranch finally reaches its maximum potential.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Cozy, Modern Fireplaces
Sparks are flying in these modern fireplace designs.
Samantha Daly
A Washington Horse Stable Becomes a Flexible Artist's Studio
This 760-square-foot stable outside Seattle was converted into an artist's studio, guest bedroom, and more.
Kelly Dawson
Before & After: Two Game-Changing Kitchen Renovations by a Seattle Studio
SHED Architecture & Design doesn't shy away from the challenge of an extensive kitchen revamp.
Michele Koh Morollo
You’d Never Guess This Japanese-Style Home in Tiburon Is a Kit House
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, a kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provides the right bones for a...
Lydia Lee