SF Design Build was hired to turn this existing two unit property into one large cohesive home for a young family of four. A full "down-to-the-studs" remodel, we opened up the top level to create a more family-friendly functional layout. This involved moving the kitchen and adding a private master suite and home office area as well as filling in a light well to create a laundry area in the kids/guest bathroom.

New windows were added to capture the views from the living area and all existing windows were replaced with custom to match existing. Large solid wood barn doors create the option of privacy or open space for both the downstairs family room as well as the master suite.