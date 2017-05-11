Designed for ventilation during peak summer temperatures, this three-story modern home outside of Tokyo uses traditional Japanese interior design strategies.

Yanagisaki, a suburb about 20 miles outside Tokyo, can be unbearably hot and humid during the summer months—a result of the "urban heat island effect," where concrete and asphalt store heat during the day and radiates it through the night. This climate was one of the biggest design challenges for co-designstudio’s Yanagisaki House, especially when the clients desired a low-energy, mostly passively cooled home. The 1,235-square-foot abode hosts a family of four—husband, wife, grandmother, and kindergarten-age son—with smart programming and an open-floor plan. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass windows on the second floor and operable skylights on the third maximize ventilation to keep the house comfortable.