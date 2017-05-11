Frank Lloyd Wright's Eppstein House
Built in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the ranch-style home is an exemplary representation of Prairie School-style architecture and Usonian thinking. Constructed by the original homeowners, the midcentury residence displays a history of care and thoughtfulness in every detail.
Fast forward to today, and this still stands true. The home has been completely renovated and furnished, staying true to the original era of the home and preserving the handiwork, craft, and brilliance of the original. Such a massive undertaking was led by husband-and-wife team Tony Hillebrandt and Marika Broere after careful research and conversations with previous residents. The result is a beautiful restoration which respects the history of the home.
A curved concrete block wall conceals one of the three exterior terraces. Low-slung roofs appear to hover above the landscape.
The cantilevered roofs and trim have been carefully painted and restored. Large windows blend the exterior terrace with the inside living space.
Living and dining spaces wrap around the full-height fireplace. Original light fixtures remain and have been outfitted with LED lights.
The dining table is original to the house. A glass top now sits on top to preserve the surface from further wear and tear. Very rare, H.W. Klein #250 dining chairs manufactured by Bramin complement the table.
Built-in shelving full of architecture and design books extend from the dining space to the kitchen.
Open shelving continues into the kitchen. A wood-framed skylight above draws natural light into the space.
The now Family Room is filled with mid-century furnishings and accessories. Bauhaus chairs, a Danish design credenza from the owner's vintage collection, a wood fire stove, a record player, and shelves of books create a comfortable family hang out space.
Refinished concrete floors extend down the Gallery corridor. Perforated concrete blocks act as transom windows to fill the corridor with light. Mahogany woodwork and doors lead to the sleeping spaces.
Built-in millwork provides ample storage in the bedroom spaces. Danish teak beds with mid-century textiles resemble the original furnishings.
A vintage writer's desk and chair fill the corner of the bedroom.
Unsold tiles from the 1950's were sourced from Battle Creek Tiles & Mosaic. The vintage tiles maintain the original character of the home in the renovated baths.
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
Credits
- Tim Hills