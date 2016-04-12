Flip Flop House

Size: 5,700 square feet, including balconies

Program: Three-story ground-up residence for two on a virgin beachfront lot. The first floor has a sitting room, two outdoor reflecting pools, pantry, wine cellar, beach shower, bathroom, and an elevator that provides access to every floor. The second floor comprises dining room, sun deck, kitchen, living room, and two guest bedrooms with shared bath. The third floor includes the master suite and bathroom, master closet, atrium garden, and office.

Design: As its name suggests, the Flip Flop House by Dan Brunn Architecture plays with a sense of duality on multiple design levels. Acting as an architectural chameleon, the dynamic house is malleable to the clients’ desire to both display their art collection and embrace the sweeping vistas of Venice beach. The house’s signature gesture—its top-floor pivoting walls— facilitates this by rotating to display or conceal artwork. Besides the artwork and beach duality, there are other contrasts at work in this 5,700-square-foot minimalist house. The play of hard and soft, matte and reflective, shadow and light permeates every space. Expansive rooms with interior and exterior vistas flow seamlessly into endless ocean views