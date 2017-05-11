Creekside Residence

By Feldman Architecture
Creekside Residence
View Photos

The clients for the Creekside Residence, a pair of Silicon Valley serial entrepreneurs, approached the firm looking to create a unique home for work and play for themselves and their three active boys. They chose the property for its unique character and placement in Palo Alto— an existing ranch-style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with a generous front yard, and a seasonal creek running through the rear of the property.

The existing home had endured a series of additions and alternations over the years that resulted in awkward spaces and confused aesthetics. For the remodel, the architects retained the footprint of the existing house, and opened it up to form the basis of the public areas, including the kitchen, living room, and dining room. These spaces open up to an outdoor patio and eating area, merging in to the rear yard and creek beyond. The dining room projects into the rear yard as a glass box surrounded by landscape, creating a space for enjoying time with family and friends and holding impromptu work meetings.

At the center of the home, a glass entry vestibule separates the public and private spaces within the house. It draws the family and visitors into the home and through to the sanctuary of the rear yard. This space, that provides a clear divide between public and private, helps the clients balance their live/work dynamic.

The private wing is a modern, two-story addition. The master bedroom, which is located on the ground floor is directly connected to the backyard greenery, while the boys’ upstairs rooms have a treehouse-like feel.

The finish palette is very restrained to leave room for brightening the spaces with the clients’ vast book collection at the interior, and the natural beauty of the site at the exterior. The white polished concrete floors with radiant heating allow the family to seamlessly move barefoot from inside to outside creating a truly inviting home.

Feldman Architecture uploaded Creekside Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Shed RoofLine. Creekside Residence Photo of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Doors, Swing Door Type, Exterior, and Metal. Creekside Residence Photo 2 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Doors, Swing Door Type, Metal, and Interior. Creekside Residence Photo 3 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Bath Room, Freestanding Tub, and Vessel Sink. Creekside Residence Photo 4 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Living Room. Creekside Residence Photo 5 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Dining Room. Creekside Residence Photo 6 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Dining Room. Creekside Residence Photo 7 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Kitchen, Recessed Lighting, Range Hood, Medium Hardwood Floor, Undermount Sink, and Wall Oven. Creekside Residence Photo 8 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Kitchen. Creekside Residence Photo 9 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Dining Room. Creekside Residence Photo 10 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Creekside Residence Photo 11 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Creekside Residence Photo 12 of Creekside Residence modern homeView Photos

Creekside Residence

Creekside Residence Photo 13 of Creekside Residence modern homeView Photos

Creekside Residence

Creekside Residence Photo 14 of Creekside Residence modern homeView Photos

Creekside Residence

Creekside Residence Photo 15 of Creekside Residence modern homeView Photos

Creekside Residence

Creekside Residence Photo 16 of Creekside Residence modern homeView Photos

Creekside Residence

Creekside Residence Photo 17 of Creekside Residence modern homeView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Creekside Residence Photo 18 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Creekside Residence Photo 19 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Creekside Residence Photo 20 of Creekside ResidenceView Photos

Creekside Residence

Credits

Posted By
Feldman Architecture
@feldmanarchitecture
Builder
  • Art of Construction
Photographer
  • Paul Dyer

Overview

Location
  • Palo Alto, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)