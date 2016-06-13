Creek Drive Residence

By mossArchitects
Creek Drive Residence
Creek Drive Residence was an entire home renovation to a two-story, 1970's house, transforming the dark, drafty and non-descript structure into a home with a deeper connection to the surrounding outdoor space.

While maintaining the existing house structure, an entirely new, modern home was created from new interiors placed on to a new exterior skin. The entire exterior was revised with new cladding, metal roof, insulation, and windows. An addition opened the space to embrace higher ceilings and to introduce varying floor levels in order to create a fresh, dynamic flow within the home. The re-cladding of the house allowed for a complete change in the home's style while also completing significant thermal improvements.

Credits

Posted By
mossArchitects
@mossarc
Photographer
  • Jason Snyder
  • Laura Petrilla

Overview

Location
  • Sewickley, Pennsylvania
    • Year
  • 2012
    • Square Feet
  • 5200