While maintaining the existing house structure, an entirely new, modern home was created from new interiors placed on to a new exterior skin. The entire exterior was revised with new cladding, metal roof, insulation, and windows. An addition opened the space to embrace higher ceilings and to introduce varying floor levels in order to create a fresh, dynamic flow within the home. The re-cladding of the house allowed for a complete change in the home’s style while also completing significant thermal improvements.