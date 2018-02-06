Cordari Penthouse

By Dwell
Cordari Penthouse
View Photos

This compact apartment on the island of Ortygia in Syracuse, Italy, is a modernist city retreat in the heart of a historic center.
Housed in a building constructed in the 1900s, the Cordari Penthouse, which was refurbished by Italian architect Francesco Moncada in 2009, is split over three levels. From the ground floor, an entryway leads to the second level, where the living room with a sofa bed, a kitchen and dining area, and a balcony is located.

Photo of Cordari Penthouse modern home
Photo 2 of Cordari Penthouse modern home
Photo 3 of Cordari Penthouse modern home
Photo 4 of Cordari Penthouse modern home
Photo 5 of Cordari Penthouse modern home
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout. Photo 6 of Cordari Penthouse modern home

Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.

Photo 7 of Cordari Penthouse modern home
Photo 8 of Cordari Penthouse modern home
Photo 9 of Cordari Penthouse modern home

Credits

Posted By
Dwell
@dwell
Architect
  • Francesco Moncada

Overview