This compact apartment on the island of Ortygia in Syracuse, Italy, is a modernist city retreat in the heart of a historic center.

Housed in a building constructed in the 1900s, the Cordari Penthouse, which was refurbished by Italian architect Francesco Moncada in 2009, is split over three levels. From the ground floor, an entryway leads to the second level, where the living room with a sofa bed, a kitchen and dining area, and a balcony is located.