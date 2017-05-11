Coach House

By Barbora Vokac Taylor Architect
Coach House
View Photos

“We are looking for a coach house with a guest room and a home office - but where guests don’t feel like there are staying in the home office and the office doesn’t feel like it’s in a guest room”.
- Client Brief

The common elements needed to be disguised: to obscure when not used but inevitable when needed.

Barbora Vokac Taylor Architects used a minimum number of moves required to satisfy the program: a breakfast table/desk, a bookshelf/closet/headboard and a kitchenette/storage unit and designed them to be very simple and unassuming so as to not announce any particular function. The elements were then arranged to choreograph the circulation so the space would unfold inevitably for its use when needed: becoming obvious only once it was required.

Functions are subtly slipped into the disguised elements: closets are tucked in to the bookshelf, the bookshelf works as a headboard and the countertop forms the sink. A mirrored backsplash in the kitchen reflects whatever is happening in the space: work or rest. The oven and fridge can also be fully concealed behind a sliding hinged door. The table transforms into a desk with a subtle long slit allow cable access when used as an office. The client’s thesis research and political manifestos sit quietly next to books on contemporary art and history.

In both cases, the coach house is designed as a refuge from the busy life of the main house and allows both the routine of the young family and guests to carry on with out disrupting one another.

Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.

Barbora Vokac Taylor Architect uploaded Coach House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Bookcase, Chair, Storage, Shelves, Desk, Lamps, Library Room Type, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Dark Hardwood Floor. An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design Photo of Coach HouseView Photos

An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Library Room Type, Chair, Storage, Shelves, Lamps, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bookcase. The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table. Photo 2 of Coach HouseView Photos

The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.

Modern home with Kitchen, Quartzite Counter, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Mirror Backsplashe, and Undermount Sink. The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door Photo 3 of Coach HouseView Photos

The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door

Modern home with Kitchen, Quartzite Counter, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Mirror Backsplashe, Recessed Lighting, Undermount Sink, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface. Photo 4 of Coach HouseView Photos

Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.

Modern home with Bedroom, Wardrobe, Night Stands, Storage, Bookcase, Chair, Bench, Shelves, Table Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Wall Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence. Photo 5 of Coach HouseView Photos

Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.

Credits

Posted By
Barbora Vokac Taylor Architect
@barboravokactaylorarchitect
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016