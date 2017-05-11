After a long search, our clients discovered a site that was close enough to the river and Mt. Hood while offering long-range views up and down the gorge. The design re-uses the basic footprint of a former single-level ranch house sheltered between tall firs, yet exposed to the south.

Approach:

A two-level design allows upper-level living elevated above existing rock outcroppings and accessed via a simple-span bridge from an upper entrance drive. From this approach, views are direct through the house to Mt. Hood and the Gorge. An existing large fir rises through the bridge and further marks the entry to the house.

Main Level: The main level centers around open living and entertaining with a large walk-out terrace to experience the wind and gorge first-hand. A long span butterfly roof with clerestories offers larger than life views of Mt. Hood and provides additional winter daylight. A master bedroom and terrace at the SW corner captures more private long-range views up the gorge with shelter provided via large overhangs and a lower canopy at the terrace.

Lower Level: The lower level offers more filtered views for the south and east facing bedrooms while the family room gains direct access to a more modest walk-out terrace and spa at grade. The former entry drive will be retained for access down to the new garage.

Design/ Constraints:

Utilize existing home-site without disturbing existing firs and rock outcroppings.

Maximize river views to east, south and west with window walls designed to withstand gale-force winds

Simple staggered plan provides alternate areas of shelter from wind depending on day/season.

Structural steel frame at window wall additionally supports cantilevered roof beams at main roof.

East elevated terrace functions as active outdoor living room space.