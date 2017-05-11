Built in the late 19th century, a former cooperage where barrels were manufactured for a local brewery now holds a bright, contemporary home that is available to rent.

Nestled in central London’s Clerkenwell neighborhood—a former industrial district with a burgeoning food and design scene—the four-bedroom, three-bath residence is perfect for traveling families. The building was used by a French polishing company in the 20th century before being converted for residential use in the 1980s. In 2015, the homeowners approached Chris Dyson Architects to renovate and extend the home. They expanded the basement and removed a mezzanine floor to create a triple-height living space that allows a dramatic feature staircase to take center stage. A living wall designed by Scotscape gives the dining room a lush, conservatory feel, while a roof terrace and outdoor shower further connect visitors with the outdoors. Tucked back from the street, the loft provides its guest with sense of seclusion and calm.