Clausewitzstrasse 3

By
Clausewitzstrasse 3
View Photos

A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million.

If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums.

Formerly the unused attic of a residential building—whose facade has been designated a historic monument—the space was converted into a 3,440-square-foot apartment in 2016. The elevator opens directly into the home, where exposed roof beams, restored brickwork, and solid oak floors create a serene interior. A spacious living and dining area leads to a sleek kitchen outfitted by Miele appliances. One bedroom enjoys a private terrace that faces east, while a spiral staircase leads to an expansive rooftop deck that’s perfect for outdoor entertaining. A Finnish sauna, a rain shower, and operable skylights complete this urban refuge.

Asking over $4,189,000, the loft costs a sizable sum, but we can’t help but feel smitten. Scroll through the photos below to see the stylings of Santiago Brotons.

Modern home with Living Room. Photo of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, End Tables, Floor Lighting, Sofa, and Living Room. Photo 2 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Floor Lighting, Sofa, End Tables, and Living Room. Photo 3 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Bench, Bookcase, and Bedroom. Photo 4 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Dining Room. Photo 5 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Open Shower, and Freestanding Tub. A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million. If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums. Photo 6 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos

A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million. If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums.

Modern home with Table, Bed, Chair, Freestanding Tub, Open Shower, Mosaic Tile Wall, and Kitchen. Photo 7 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Bed, Mosaic Tile Wall, Table, Chair, Freestanding Tub, Open Shower, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Kitchen. Photo 8 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Table, Mosaic Tile Wall, Bed, Chair, Freestanding Tub, Open Shower, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Bedroom. Photo 9 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Photo 10 of Clausewitzstrasse 3 modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Bed, Table, Chair, Freestanding Tub, Open Shower, Mosaic Tile Wall, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bath Room. Photo 11 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Bed, Table, Chair, and Open Shower. Photo 12 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos
Modern home with Bed, Open Shower, Table, and Chair. Photo 13 of Clausewitzstrasse 3View Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Magnus Pettersson

Overview

Location
  • Berlin, Berlin, Germany
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 3440

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell