Jardín 58 is a residential proyect located in Colonia San Ángel, Mexico City. The architectural scheme follows the intention of resolving the most garden area on the site.

The house was designed to opperate in a single-storey scheme including most of the program on the ground floor plan, excluding only a secondary bedroom and the services.

Design approach led to fusion the interior and exterior to save the garden area, having this indoor living area as most open as it could be. Inorder to exclude any colums and strcutral elements that could interfere with this visual comtinuum, steel beams and other metallic elements were set as part of the main structure.