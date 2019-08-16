Subscribe
r
Rafael Gamo
Follow
Stories
This Mexico City Apartment Building Brings a Historic Home Into the 21st Century
A restored townhouse in Mexico City’s trendiest neighborhood anchors an eight-story apartment building to its surroundings.
e
Ethan Tucker
This Retro Apartment Is Finally the Good Kind of Funky
In Mexico City, a graphic designer clears out a busy apartment, then adds back some fun.
Luke Hopping