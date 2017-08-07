Casa Cumbres is residence located in the west of Mexico City. It has around 800 built square meters distributed in three levels. The house was built in order to use the maximum space possible in floor plan as the house was to be inhabited by a disabled person. The house needed to be perfectly accessible for every member of the family; therefore each space was studied profoundly.

A lift works as the spine of the house as it relates the areas specified by the clients. In the ground floor you will be able to find the public spaces and in the upper levels the more private ones. The whole house was design in order to give to each of the spaces an openness sensation.