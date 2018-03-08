The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa boasts camper van-inspired details, midcentury design, and a spa that draws from geothermal hot springs running below the property.

Against the rolling backdrop of the Mayacamas Mountains in Napa Valley, the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa offers guests a retro place to stay that recalls the classic roadside motel that American families frequented in the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. New York-based design firm AvroKO took on the project, imbuing the 50-room property with nostalgic flair inspired by that cultural mainstay, the cross-country road trip, and a modern spa that boasts three mineral pools fed by geothermal hot springs.

Take a tour of the grounds below.