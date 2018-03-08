Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa boasts camper van-inspired details, midcentury design, and a spa that draws from geothermal hot springs running below the property.
Against the rolling backdrop of the Mayacamas Mountains in Napa Valley, the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa offers guests a retro place to stay that recalls the classic roadside motel that American families frequented in the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. New York-based design firm AvroKO took on the project, imbuing the 50-room property with nostalgic flair inspired by that cultural mainstay, the cross-country road trip, and a modern spa that boasts three mineral pools fed by geothermal hot springs.
Take a tour of the grounds below.
The lobby, anchored by a pair of green velvet sofas and a fireplace, combines a lounge area and general store with beverages and snacks; games to play by the pool, in the room, or on the road; and a curated selection of retail goods.
The rooms are reminiscent of midcentury motor lodges. The camper van-style bench here can be converted into a double bed.
Three-hundred thread count sheets provide a good night's sleep, while rain showers and Grapefruit Sage products from the onsite spa contribute to a pampered experience.
The spa, which has seven treatment rooms, draws from classic bathhouses and mineral baths and therapies found all over the world. The boutique area allows guests to take their favorite products home with them.
Three outdoor pools are kept at three different temperatures thanks to the 180-degree Fahrenheit mineral hot springs bubbling underground. A fire pit, bocce court, games, and hammocks are perfect places for guests to hang out.
An outdoor relaxation area also offers a "mix your own" mud bar.
Outfitted with four mint green clawfoot tubs, the bathing room is where guests can steep in medicinal salt soaks.