A Napa Valley Motor Lodge Reinterprets the Classic Roadside Motel

Against the rolling backdrop of the Mayacamas Mountains in Napa Valley, the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa offers guests a retro place to stay that recalls the classic roadside motel that American families frequented in the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. New York-based design firm AvroKO took on the project, imbuing the 50-room property with nostalgic flair inspired by that cultural mainstay, the cross-country road trip, and a modern spa that boasts three mineral pools fed by geothermal hot springs.
Take a tour of the grounds below.
Rates start at $209 a night. To book a stay, visit the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa online.