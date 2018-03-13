Billing itself as the “five million star hotel,” Buubble is a unique lodging option about an hour outside of Reykjavík, Iceland, that offers guests the chance to sleep outdoors in one of five transparent bubble units.

Surrounded by the forest on all sides, winter visitors who are lucky enough to catch the Northern Lights can watch the entrancing show from the comfort of their beds, while summer guests are immersed in wildlife and the midnight sun. A quiet ventilation system keeps the bubbles inflated, circulating air and keeping the interiors from becoming too humid, while a heating system keeps them cozy throughout the winter.