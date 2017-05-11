BURSA Hotel

Founded by 24-year-old Russian entrepreneur Vasily Grogol, BURSA is a new hotel that includes a non-commercial art gallery, 33 contemporary guest rooms, a ground-floor restaurant, and a top-floor bar that opens onto a rooftop terrace.

Located on 11 Konstiantynivska Street in Kiev, Ukraine, the 20,451-square-foot hotel complex was designed by local practice Balbek Bureau. The project renovated two historic buildings—one is 100 years old, and the other is about 200 years old—and connected them to a newly built, modern block to create this cool and dynamic space.

Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Sofa, and Floor Lighting.
Founded by 24-year-old Russian entrepreneur Vasily Grogol, BURSA is a new hotel that includes a non-commercial art gallery, 33 contemporary guest rooms, a ground-floor restaurant, and a top-floor bar that opens onto a rooftop terrace. The 20,451-square-foot hotel complex was designed by local practice balbek bureau. "The idea was to link two old buildings with a modern block, where appreciation of history and tradition will co-exist with modern art, design, and innovation," says balbek bureau’s founder, Slava Balbek who worked with fellow architect Andrii Berezynskyi on the redesign.

BURSA's reception desk is composed of scrunched-up metal sheets set behind a glass panel.

BURSA's reception desk is composed of scrunched-up metal sheets set behind a glass panel.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Pendant Lighting, Table, and Medium Hardwood Floor. The public lounge area in BURSA Hotel.

The public lounge area in BURSA Hotel.

Modern home with Dining Room, Bar, and Stools. BURSA Hotel's 1818 rooftop bar.

BURSA Hotel's 1818 rooftop bar.

Modern home with Dining Room, Dark Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Table, and Stools. The rooftop bar looks out over the city.

The rooftop bar looks out over the city.

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Table, and Concrete Floor. BURSA Hotel's Beliy Shum restaurant.

BURSA Hotel's Beliy Shum restaurant.

Modern home with Dining Room, Stools, Table, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. The hotel's cafe.

The hotel's cafe.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, and Concrete Floor. A corner table at Beliy Shum restaurant.

A corner table at Beliy Shum restaurant.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Rug Floor, Table Lighting, and Wall Lighting. A guest suite with a pink Muuto Tip table lamp.

A guest suite with a pink Muuto Tip table lamp.

Modern home with Bedroom, Wall Lighting, and Bed. Exposed ceiling pipes give this bright bedroom a cool, industrial aesthetic.

Exposed ceiling pipes give this bright bedroom a cool, industrial aesthetic.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Wall Lighting. "Our conceptual approach was that of an 'adaptive reuse,' allowing the building to preserve its historic integrity and aesthetics while providing for the needs of modern occupants," says Balbek.

"Our conceptual approach was that of an ‘adaptive reuse,’ allowing the building to preserve its historic integrity and aesthetics while providing for the needs of modern occupants," says Balbek.

Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, and Bed. This guest suite features whitewashed brick walls.

This guest suite features whitewashed brick walls.

Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, and Bed. A Muuto "Cosy In White" table lamp.

A Muuto “Cosy In White” table lamp.

Modern home with Recessed Lighting. "With their careful planning, use of light and color, and the elimination of all unnecessary elements, even the smallest room in the hotel feels spacious," says Kurilenko.

“With their careful planning, use of light and color, and the elimination of all unnecessary elements, even the smallest room in the hotel feels spacious,” says Kurilenko.

A blue bathroom.

A blue bathroom.

Modern home with Wall Lighting. A bright yellow bathroom.

A bright yellow bathroom.

One of the bathrooms is conceived as a modern glass box.

One of the bathrooms is conceived as a modern glass box.

Modern home with Wall Lighting. A washbasin from Rocca.

A washbasin from Rocca.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, and Pendant Lighting. The frieze supporting the bar in Belyi Shum Cafe features bricks made in the same year as the oldest building.

The frieze supporting the bar in Belyi Shum Cafe features bricks made in the same year as the oldest building.

Architect
  • Balbek Bureau
Interior Design
  • Balbek Bureau
Builder
  • Capital Construction Group

Overview

Location
  • Kyiv, Ukraine
    • Structure
  • Hotel
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell