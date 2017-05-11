Founded by 24-year-old Russian entrepreneur Vasily Grogol, BURSA is a new hotel that includes a non-commercial art gallery, 33 contemporary guest rooms, a ground-floor restaurant, and a top-floor bar that opens onto a rooftop terrace.

Located on 11 Konstiantynivska Street in Kiev, Ukraine, the 20,451-square-foot hotel complex was designed by local practice Balbek Bureau. The project renovated two historic buildings—one is 100 years old, and the other is about 200 years old—and connected them to a newly built, modern block to create this cool and dynamic space.