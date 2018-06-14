A reading nook in front of the "cabin" workspace at the top of the stairs.
Brightly lit Living room with secret room behind bookshelf + perfect bench to take in the Gardens of Forest Hills
Open Living and Dining space with the teak slat screen wall defining the office space to the right
12' custom blackened steel and industrial glass folding door flexes between living room and guest bedroom
Concrete Hanging Lamps by Renate Vos
Meow Parlour: NYC's first cat cafe where cats roam freely awaiting adoption. Over 120 cats (often 'unadoptable' black cats, tripods, FIV or just plain shy) have been adopted at this cafe
Much needed storage is integrated into the seating and display
Just below the bench is much needed storage and also functions as a maze for the cats to sneak off for a catnap
Upper catwalk allows for a quiet place for the cats to getaway.
The bar counters are supported by a cat maze structure
W O E M: the block lettering allows for the perfect perch for the cats to do what all New Yorkers do best: watch everyone on the street
This small mousehole is a perfect getaway to a cat only section of the cat cafe
A frameless glass sliding door provides the flexibility of opening up the office onto the dining/living spaces and enclosing the home office
Teak screen offers the office space some much needed privacy while allowing for natural daylight
Carving out a small workstation in the dining area help relieve the common role of dining table as office
Small bathrooms require efficient use of every cavity: solid surface niche just below the medicine cabinet stores toiletries, streamline glass shower doors + a flip down teak bench in the shower.
An 8' pocket door adjoins this nursery to a playroom, soon to be converted to their second daughter's room
Hand painted tiles by their kids makes this kitchen more personal
With four kids under the age of 13, sometimes you want to close off the kids' section of the apartment. This door sits flush to the wall when closed.
4 kids under the age of 13 means a lot of needed storage: this mudroom carved out of an oversized bathroom provided much needed storage, central stop off spot before hitting the road
Like many generic NYC developer buildings, there's strange bump outs. We take advantage of these and make benches/toy trunks - perfect place to curl up with a good book and take in the view
The Hidden is a simple and elegant series of hooks that work together to beautifully create hanging storage space or shelf as needed. This upgrade to the functional and timeless coat or towel hook is a practical and smart in the bathroom.