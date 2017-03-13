Black flying house hovers under the arch of the old railway bridge. Attracts attention, entices you to visit and raises questions. Black flying house is an installation which is composed of a living room with a stove and a sleeping loft. The object is suspended by steel cables. The installation includes also a ladder that is hidden nearby. It's a bit of a conundrum that encourages passers-by to think. Its archetypal depiction adds the mysterious atmosphere of the military complex. This area is located just 15 minutes walking from the city centre of town Pardubice. The formal solution is succinct. The resulting picture almost picturesque.

Architects: H3T Architekti

Location: Eastern Bohemian Region, Czech Republic

Area: 4,25 sqm

Project Year: 2016

Photographs: BoysPlayNice