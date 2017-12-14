The house of builder Johann Unger who significantly influenced architecture during the turn of 19th century has been found in well-preserved form. In the course of the time it has not changed, the most of the elements were preserved - such as windows, doors, cement tiles, stucco, ironwork... Although the time was passing by, the house has found a symbiotic relation with it. It has been dilapidated as the result but nevertheless all its beauty is lasting. In this case we can prove that the absence of resources for reconstruction can bring positive influence. Lot of these houses were destroyed during communist regime. There were many layers that covered the most valuable part of the house. Once we started to remove them we discovered the limits what we were dealing with. It was important to adapt the house for the contemporary comfort of living. Primarily it meant to implement electric installations, piping, heating etc. Because of the requirement was at least to interfere with existing constructions, the ceilings and floors were not touched whatsoever. On roughly scraped walls emerged impressive paintings. We kept them. All of these original textures and motives are complemented by pure white colour of plaster which brings composure in the context of lavish space. The cellar is lightened by new windows, walls are covered with new plaster without final coat of paint. The space is monochromatic, ascetic. It serves as the working area. Living in an old house may entail some difficulties, however, overcoming them has its worth. Because it gives us many rewards. We are always talking about mutual respect of the house and its residents. New house can't be so generous. We work here. We live here.