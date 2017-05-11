Interior designers Landed Interiors & Homes (formerly Lynn K. Leonidas) and Andrea Faucett partnered with architect Simon Kwan on the Balboa Residence to complete a full renovation of a father's childhood home in San Francisco. It houses a robust family life for a couple of surfers, makers, art collectors, and their two young boys. The remodel for this newly imagined floorplan includes a new kitchen and bathrooms among the many updates made to the home's overall interior architecture. Iconic mid-century seating, local Bay Area-made furnishings, and contemporary artwork were selected to pair naturally with the cohesive finish materials, lighting, and custom woodworking throughout.