Balboa Residence
Interior designers Landed Interiors & Homes (formerly Lynn K. Leonidas) and Andrea Faucett partnered with architect Simon Kwan on the Balboa Residence to complete a full renovation of a father's childhood home in San Francisco. It houses a robust family life for a couple of surfers, makers, art collectors, and their two young boys. The remodel for this newly imagined floorplan includes a new kitchen and bathrooms among the many updates made to the home's overall interior architecture. Iconic mid-century seating, local Bay Area-made furnishings, and contemporary artwork were selected to pair naturally with the cohesive finish materials, lighting, and custom woodworking throughout.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
In a renovated California home, the double-sided fireplace anchors the first floor as a transitional element between entry, kitchen, dining room, and living room pictured. The fireplace tile was a custom designed shape by the interior designers and was manufactured locally by Fireclay Tile. The integrated bookcase and mantle were made by Kaimade Woodworking with locally sourced walnut.
The built-in bookcase holds some of the instruments and books for the two young boys.
The living room also serves as a music room. The designers sourced the pine block at a local lumber yard and used it as a coffee table.
A single Easy Chair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Sons sits in the corner of the living room.
The designers considered lighting design as an impactful element in this modern interior. Here it compliments the glow from the double-sided fireplace. The dining room pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill. The dining table is made locally by Kaimade Woodworking from hickory wood.
The wall-to-wall sideboard serves as buffet storage as well as storage for kids' homework supplies. The designers had it custom made and chose a dark teal conversion varnish to set the tone for the home's surf palette.
The architect removed the existing hallway but kept the structural wall to divide the kitchen and dining room. The result is an inviting and open plan that leads straight back to the patio and family room.
The kitchen was designed with mixed materials: walnut base cabinets and white upper cabinets as well as a butcher block island countertop mixed with black granite counters. Walnut was chosen for the base cabinets to hide dirty fingerprints created by the kids, and white upper cabinets were placed at top to avoid constant maintenance. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The pendant lights are by Schoolhouse Electric.
A microwave was built in to the island at an under-counter level for easy reach for the kids. The family enjoys the ease of the butcher block countertop, and they don't worry about the spills during parties.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
The entry introduces the home's mixed wood elements of white oak and walnut. The staircase railing and hook rack were made by Kaimade Woodworking with locally sourced walnut.
The powder room features a dramatic wallpaper by Osborne & Little. It is a nod to the seaside home's themes of surf and water. The custom mirror shelf and floating vanity are made by Kaimade Woodworking with locally sourced Claro walnut.
The family room has a comfortable sectional for TV watching and plenty of soft finishes for tumbling around. The tables and media credenza are by local woodworkers Mellon Winslow Design Build.
The belted leather Spanish Chair by Børge Mogensen creates a reading spot in the family room. The stool and media credenza are by local woodworkers Mellon Winslow Design Build.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
A kids room is outfitted with both new and vintage furnishings that transition with the boy as he grows.
The space theme was inspired by the Death Star desk purchased at the kids' school auction and made by a local parent.
In the family bath, continuous tile crawls up from floor to wall, keeping the kids bath area seamless and simple. The floating vanity is made by Kaimade Woodworking with locally sourced walnut.
The master bedroom features a wall of gingham wallpaper as a backdrop for the walnut nightstands made by local woodworkers Mellon Winslow Design Build and bed frame made by Kaimade Woodworking.
A dresser was custom fit inside this niche in the master bedroom. It was made by Kaimade Woodworking with Claro walnut.
Credits
- Simon Kwan
- Landed Interiors & Homes
- Andrea Faucett
- Aubrie Pick