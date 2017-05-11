Anchored to a rocky slope and looking out over expansive water views, this house is the expression of the clients' desire to connect to both the immediate landscape and the view beyond. Cascading organically down the hill, the house remains firmly rooted to the earth even as it rises high above the ground. It is a complex form with a simple goal: capturing the beauty of this spectacular site.
Stacked boxes that end in large lift-slide doors direct each interior to specific views. Clusters of smaller horizontal lites perforate the walls to let in natural light and glimpses of local terrain. The volumes shift upslope as they rise, creating grass-roof patios accessible from each story.
The ground floor contains an open main living, dining, and kitchen space, airy and full of sunlight, with a reading room in a nook to the side and office toward the back. The master suite is tucked into the privacy of the basement level; the guest room and studio occupy the two top volumes.
From below, the volumes seem to cascade down the hillside. Windows light up in a dramatic pattern at night, a sharp contrast to their subtle shapes during the day.
As they follow the slope, each volume shifts slightly to capture different frames of the surrounding water and mountains. Large sliding glass doors provide access to both these expansive views and to green roof patios.
Viewed from the hill above, the structure rises to peer out over the water while firmly anchored back to the ground.
Oversized sliding glass doors at the end of each volume form window walls directed at specific views, while clusters of smaller horizontal lites let in natural light and glimpses of the surrounding landscape.
A smaller box just off the main living space is sized just right for a reading room. The clusters of small windows seamlessly morph into horizontal bookshelves.
A small stepping transition from the entryway marks the boundary of the kitchen, which flows seamlessly into the dining and living areas for an airy, comfortable space.
From the grass roof patios, the house disappears almost completely, leaving only the landscape, water, and occasional passing orca.
Credits
- Robert Mancuso Design & Construction