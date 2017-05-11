Anchored to a rocky slope and looking out over expansive water views, this house is the expression of the clients' desire to connect to both the immediate landscape and the view beyond. Cascading organically down the hill, the house remains firmly rooted to the earth even as it rises high above the ground. It is a complex form with a simple goal: capturing the beauty of this spectacular site.

Stacked boxes that end in large lift-slide doors direct each interior to specific views. Clusters of smaller horizontal lites perforate the walls to let in natural light and glimpses of local terrain. The volumes shift upslope as they rise, creating grass-roof patios accessible from each story.

The ground floor contains an open main living, dining, and kitchen space, airy and full of sunlight, with a reading room in a nook to the side and office toward the back. The master suite is tucked into the privacy of the basement level; the guest room and studio occupy the two top volumes.