The Bold roof profile of Avocado Acres (Aa) House exemplifies our focused design collaboration with Architect, Lloyd Russel to inject a dose of creativity + Mod Green Architecture into a coastal infill project. Aesthetic cues originated from LA’s Case Study Houses and Eichler’s MCM gems. However, this new residence is all about addressing the conditions of the now for the future – sustainable materials, energy efficiencies and environmental sensibilities.

A sloping curved shed roof dramatically unifies, like a structural backbone, the three pavilions that define the plan view of the home and its courtyard space. Throughout the interior a constant engagement to the outdoors gives the home a grandeur that belies the home's small footprint. Non standard shapes, direct connections to the exterior and functional spaces for the inhabitants is the soul of our design strategy.

Straight lines with an angular street front geometry sits in stark contrast to the unique curvilinear roof profile. A simple color palette of the open interior space complements the muscular concrete walls and extensive use of natural wood tones on the vaulted ceiling, flooring and cabinetry. Floor plan consists of three defined areas joined in a U shape where each volume programs directly to the outdoor courtyard. 9' tall sliding glass walls vanish into wall pockets and clerestory glazing that entirely wraps above the main living space provides plenty of natural light.

A third party, non-biased rating system ( California GreenPoint Rated ) was used to confirm and to certify our best sustainable building practices.