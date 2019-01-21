After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
Born outfitted the living room of the original house with vertical slats on which to mount any manner of visual material. Artwork becomes easy to move around, but Lloyd-Butler likes the placement of a painting by Wayne Gonzales depicting Lee Harvey Oswald.
The couple, both surfers and beach lovers, wake up to stunning views of the azure-blue Southern Ocean in their otherwise monochromatic eucalyptus master bedroom. Wardle's firm designed the bed base, and the panel in the ceiling hides a television.