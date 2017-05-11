This addition and renovation of a midcentury California ranch home is tied together with warm ipe wood.

In Menlo Park, California, a retired couple set out to add space and function to their cute but compact 1950s ranch home. Knowing the original house needed structural improvement, the owners were also motivated to create more living space in an easily accessible addition that would remain on one level. The pair, avid gardeners, also wanted a greater sense of connection to the outdoors. With these objectives in mind, they teamed up with Terry & Terry Architecture, who conceptualized an extension that was comprised of two “floating volumes” cohesively woven into the fabric of the existing home.