By Fowlkes Studio
Albemarle Addition / Renovation
A full interior renovation of, and addition to, an existing Colonial-style home in the American University Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, DC. New spaces include a Kitchen and Living Room on the first floor with two children's bedrooms above and an au pair suite below. Further re-configurations include an addition powder room on the main level and a true en-suite bathroom for the owner's bedroom.

Rear Addition

Rear Addition

Front Elevation

Front Elevation

Re-configured Side Entry

Re-configured Side Entry

New Rear Facade

New Rear Facade

New Rear Facade from Existing Detached Garage

New Rear Facade from Existing Detached Garage

New Living Room

New Living Room

New Kitchen

New Kitchen

New Kitchen detail

New Kitchen detail

New Kitchen detail

New Kitchen detail

New Exterior connection via Kitchen

New Exterior connection via Kitchen

Re-configured Owner's Bath

Re-configured Owner's Bath

Re-configured Owner's Bath

Re-configured Owner's Bath

New Children's Bedroom with vaulted ceiling

New Children's Bedroom with vaulted ceiling

Re-configured Second Floor Hall

Re-configured Second Floor Hall

