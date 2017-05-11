Albemarle Addition / Renovation
A full interior renovation of, and addition to, an existing Colonial-style home in the American University Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, DC. New spaces include a Kitchen and Living Room on the first floor with two children's bedrooms above and an au pair suite below. Further re-configurations include an addition powder room on the main level and a true en-suite bathroom for the owner's bedroom.
Fowlkes Studio uploaded Albemarle Addition / Renovation through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Rear Addition
Front Elevation
Re-configured Side Entry
New Rear Facade
New Rear Facade from Existing Detached Garage
New Living Room
New Kitchen
New Kitchen detail
New Kitchen detail
New Exterior connection via Kitchen
Re-configured Owner's Bath
Re-configured Owner's Bath
New Children's Bedroom with vaulted ceiling
Re-configured Second Floor Hall
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Overview
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1